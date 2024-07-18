Home Hua Hin News PHOTOS: Taps and showers next to Hua Hin beach entrance now working
After being out of service for years, the taps and showers located at the entrance to the beach in Hua Hin next to the Centara Grand Hotel have been repaired and are now working!
On Monday (July 15) staff from the Municipal Water Department of Hua Hin carried out maintenance work and reconnected the water pipes.
The public water supply is now available for people to wash themselves when leaving the beach.
