PHOTOS: Tennis stars treated to exclusive viewing at The Gallery, Hua Hin

WTA stars Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Katie Boulter and Dayana Yastremska were treated to an exclusive viewing on Saturday at The Gallery, BluPort Hua Hin in the company of His Excellency Suwat Liptapanlop.

The viewing is part of the cultural programme sponsored by the Tourism Authority of Thailand for players at the 2023 Thailand Open presented by E@, taking place at the True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club.

The players, Schmiedlova from Slovak Republic, Boulter from the United Kingdom and Yastremska from Ukraine, were delighted to view some unique Thai art as well as trying their hand at eco printing along with His Excellency Suwat Liptapanlop, who is the President of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage.

A chance to try out some of the famous, classic cars in The Gallery also proved very popular with the players. A white, vintage Mercedes cabriolet caught Yastramska’s eye whilst all three were happy to climb aboard the custom-painted Daimler.

More players will have the opportunity to experience Thai culture and explore Hua Hin throughout the week, including some Muay Thai boxing and a Thai cooking lesson.

