PHOTOS: Thailand’s rising cheese scene: Jartisann Cheeserie takes centre stage in Hua Hin

This was a real eye opener into the quality of Thai cheeses

Monsoon Valley Wine Bar in Hua Hin played host to a pretty special culinary event on Thursday (Oct 5).

This was a cheese and wine pairing very much made in Thailand.

It was also the latest in a series of ‘foodie’ events hosted by Monsoon Valley Wine Bar.

There’s an argument to say that Guido Campigotto, Monsoon Valley’s general manager of F&B and his team are doing more to showcase locally produced food than anyone else in Hua Hin at the moment.

That’s not to say that others aren’t showcasing local products, but Monsoon Valley has regularly put on events where local or Thai produced products take centre stage – be that locally produced smoked salmon, pasta, chocolate, cold cuts and more.

This event, however, saw the lead act come from a bit further afield than Hua Hin, for it was the turn of the exquisite cheese offerings from Chiang Mai’s Jartisann Cheeserie to take centre stage.

Jarutat “Jart” Snidwongse Na Ayuthaya, the mastermind behind Jartisann Cheeserie and widely regarded as Thailand’s premier cheese maker, showcased his excellent cheese.

The idea of cheese from Thailand may cause some to raise their eyebrows, given that the Land of Smiles isn’t traditionally known for cheese.

However, thanks to passion-fuelled people like Jart and his wife Ann, Thailand’s cheese scene is gaining both traction and acclaim.

Jart’s cheese bursts with flavour and are whipped up from original recipes penned down by Jart himself. The assortment of cheese at Jartisann is not only diverse but also carries hints of Thai ingredients. The raw materials, such as cow milk, are all locally sourced from the verdant mountains and valleys of Chiang Mai.

This emphasis on local ingredients not only assures quality but also showcases Jart’s commitment to promoting the Thai economy and minimizing carbon footprints.

Jart’s journey into cheese making has been both eclectic and inspiring.

Formerly a monk, he later delved into experimenting with smoked food. His journey into cheesemaking came when he sought his ‘lightbulb’ moment. With no formal training or mentor, Jart turned to varied resources – books, YouTube, visits to European cheeseries – to master the craft.

His rationale for choosing Chiang Mai? The region boasts of Thailand’s best quality cow’s milk, which for Jart translates to better flavor.

Jart said his mindset has been that of a Michelin star chef in their ability to turn a cheap piece of steak into something exceptional.

The cheeses on show were really excellent but some personal highlights included “Hidden Agenda”, a soft cow cheese with a complex flavor; “Saltara Ferari”, a semi-soft cow cheese packed with savoriness; and the “Ricotta Affumicata Tejo-Matura”, a delightful mix of buffalo milk’s creaminess with chili peppers’ zing and raisins’ sweetness.

Jart said that Thailand is capable of producing cheese on par with others.

His goal, as he highlighted, is to make Thai cheese a first choice for locals within the next five years, reducing the need for imports. For cheese enthusiasts, his message was clear: “If you enjoy cheese, you can enjoy it right here in Thailand.”

To round off the event, the culinary team from Monsoon Valley Wine Bar served up a dish that embodied the evening: angel hair pasta with a delicious sauce made with Jartisann’s truffle cheese.

comments