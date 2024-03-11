PHOTOS: The Cha-Am Crab Tasting Festival is now underway

Foodies and lovers of fresh seafood, there’s a crab tasting festival happening in Cha-am until March 16.
The 9th Cha-Am Crab Tasting Festival showcasing fresh, high-quality crabs directly from the sea is taking place at Cha-Am beach viewpoint.
The festival features over 60 stalls offering fresh horse crab dishes from local fishermen and exquisite creations from renowned chefs at competitive prices.
Attendees can expect a range of activities including simulations of the crab pulley lifestyle, local product sales along the Cha-Am beach pedestrian street, and nightly performances by popular artists.
A CSR initiative, “Releasing Horse Crab Offspring Back to the Sea,” invites participation each day of the event, promoting conservation efforts.
📍 Cha-am beach viewpoint: https://maps.app.goo.gl/FLDsczNozCqaEegS8
All images: TAT Phetchaburi.