PHOTOS: The newly renovated Pranburi Railway Station

The PR Team from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) have released photographs of the newly renovated Pranburi Railway Station.

The new station is located on the Southern Double Track Line between Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The station has been upgraded to meet Universal Design standards, with improvements made to the station’s facilities and amenities.

The station has been designed in order to make everything accessible and usable to the widest range of people possible without the need for adaptation or specialized design.

With this in mind, the new station includes:

– Ramps for access to all amenities and platforms

– High platforms at the same level as the train floor

– New and inclusive restrooms for all groups

– Passenger waiting areas and ticket booths with convenience facilities

– Local shops within the station to support local businesses

The SRT said the entire double track line has been developed to accommodate up to four times the number of trains compared to the previous service.

Part of the redevelopment of the train line also includes a major upgrade to the signalling system to a digital ETCS Level 1 which means the position of trains can be accurately determined to ensure safety in service and increase train capacity on the track by up to four times.

All designs and developments of the double track line can be adaptable if future expansions such as extending the track, increasing the transportation of goods by rail, adding train services, and installing an Overhead Catenary System (OCS) are required in years to come.

All images: ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย

