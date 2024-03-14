Phra Nakhon Khiri – Phetchaburi City Festival starts today, until 23 March

The Phra Nakhon Khiri – Phetchaburi City Festival kicks off today and will continue through March 23. If you’re in Hua Hin or Cha Am, this event is definitely worth attending.

Offering a blend of cultural exhibitions, culinary delights, and spectacular fireworks, it’s an experience that captures the essence of Phetchaburi’s rich heritage.

Phetchaburi Province is excited to invite tourists to the Phra Nakhon Khiri – Phetchaburi City Festival, taking place from March 14-23, 2023. Get ready to witness breathtaking fireworks and vibrant lights adorning Khao Wang. Enjoy an enchanting evening with a sound and light show, an array of delicious food, diverse products, and boundless joy.

On March 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM, Deputy Governor of Phetchaburi, Mrs. Wanpen Mangsri, along with representatives from the Phetchaburi Chamber of Commerce, government officials, and the media, gathered for the 37th annual meeting of the Phra Nakhon Khiri – Phetchaburi City Festival at the Phetchaburi Provincial Hall.

Mrs. Wanpen Mangsri extended a warm invitation to both tourists and local residents to experience the festival, which promises to be more spectacular than ever.

Be dazzled by the array of fireworks and decorative lights. Visitors will be treated to a magnificent display of over 3,000 fireworks, illuminating the night with lights, colors, and sounds.

Pay homage to Phetchaburi’s revered sacred images, explore the culture of local ethnic groups, enjoy traditional games, and savor ethnic food demonstrations with complimentary tastings. Delight in the unique flavors of specialties from all 8 districts, including traditional savory and sweet treats like dried fish with watermelon, Mah Hor, Khao Chae, and more.

Discover an art market featuring pottery, handicraft souvenirs, palm leaf flowers, woodblock printing, and a plethora of other exquisite items.

Furthermore, the Deputy Governor announced several creative competitions: the “Fresh Tamarind Run” on March 15, 2023, “Blindfolded Phetchaburi Food Guessing” on March 17, “Rugged Eating: Phetchaburi’s Local Delicacies” on March 19, “Delicious Ban Laem Produce” on March 21, and “Fragrant Gold of Phrip Phri Town” on March 23.

These competitions offer the chance to win major prizes, including cars and gold necklaces, by participating in a charity lottery. An invitation was also extended for the grand opening parade and performances, set to start at 4:00 PM on March 14, 2023, in front of Khao Wang, Phra Nakhon Khiri.

This information was provided by Jamree Anurat, Public Relations Officer for Phetchaburi Province.

