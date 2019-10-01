Plan to Modernise Hua Hin Fishing Pier Identical to Japan

On the 8th of September 2019, Mr. Praphat Phothasoothon, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives together with Mr. Yuthapol Angkinan, Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Mr. Chavalit Chookajorn, Chairman of the Saphan Pla Organization, visited the Hua Hin Fishing Pier Bridge with Mr. Thanont Praphiphas, Hua Hin Sheriff, Ms. Pailin Kongphan, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, along with a local fishermen’s group.

As they walked under the Saphan Pla bridge, they noticed that the bridge’s foundation were old and mostly worn out. The Hua Hin Fishing Pier area is presently under the management of the Saphan Pla Organization.

During his visits to Hua Hin, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (the late King Rama 9), was responsive to the difficulties of local fishermen and their livelihood and therefore initiated the construction of the Hua Hin Fishing Pier and a fishing bridge.

After completion, the Hua Hin Fishing Pier became the center for local seafood vendors and fishermen were able to increase their income by effortlessly selling their catch to consumers Hua Hin.

As time progressed, the Hua Hin Fishing Pier aged and as the bridge deteriorated, a second fishing bridge was built not far from the old one; this one was larger, wider and longer.

Mr. Praphat said that some parts of the construction of the fishing pier were funded by private sectors. As a result, there has been an ongoing dispute for years between the private sectors and local fishermen.

Regardless of this, the Saphan Pla Organization and local fishermen need to preserve and repair the old Hua Hin Fishing Pier in order to do business again. In addition, the opening of some new seafood restaurants in the area will assist the fishermen in generating more income.

Businessmen interested in investing in the project also came to the area to assist in planning the renovation of the fishing pier. Mr. Chavalit Chookakhajon, the new chairman of the Saphan Pla Organisation, will be discussing the renovation with local fishermen. The plan is to hopefully rebuild the fishing pier in a similar fashion to those in Japan, which have fresh seafood stalls and markets.

Mr. Praphat said that his ministry will continue to repair the old fishing bridge in Hua Hin so as to preserve it as an historical tourist attraction. He also encouraged the private sector to contribute to the repairs without.

Mr. Boonrod Klinklao, President of the Pracha Pitak Group, together with the Hua Hin Fishermen’s Group, said that they appreciated the presence of the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and their contribution to solving the problem of the Hua Hin Fishing Pier and the old fishing bridge; both of which have been very important to Hua Hin and its people.

The Hua Hin Fishing Pier was built more than 50 years ago.

与日本媲美，计划建设现代化渔船码头

2019年9月8日，农业部合作社副部长 Mr. Praphat Phothasoothan, 自然资源和环境顾问 Mr. Yuthapol Angkinam ，以及 Saphan Pla组织的 Mr. Chavalit Chookajorn 一起参观了渔船码头。同时在场还有华欣警官 Mr. Thanont Praphiphas, 华欣副市长 Ms. Pailin Kongohan 以及当地渔民团队。

当他们经过Saphan Pla桥下时，发现桥墩已经破旧不堪。华欣码头现时由Saphan Pla组织管理。

泰国已故国王普密逢*阿杜德(拉玛九世)在访问华欣期间，对当地渔民的生计苦处深感同情。决定兴建华欣码头及渔桥。

工程完工后，华欣码头变成了当地海鲜经营商及渔民的中心。 轻而易举的交易，既方便了当地顾客，更激进了渔民的收入。

随着岁月流失， 华欣码头逐渐老化和退化。离第一座桥近处， 建成了更大， 更宽，更长的第二座桥梁。

Mr. Praphat强调在建码头时，部分资金来自私营企业。渔民和私营企业之间为此发生了持续多年的争端。

无论有什么争议，The Saphan Pla组织和当地渔民强调华欣旧码头需要保存和维修。保障生意重新运作。除此之外，附近新开业的海鲜餐馆将给渔民带来更多的收入。

有意投资此工程的企业家正在协助翻新码头计划。Saphan Pla组织新上任主席 Mr. Chavalit Chookakhajon将与当你渔民商讨翻新计划。翻新的码头将照仿日本码头，拥有新鲜海鲜摊位及市场。

Mr.Praphat确认他的部门将负责修复华欣旧渔桥，并将它变成具有历史性的旅游景点。同时他还鼓励私营企业做出贡献。

Mr. Boonrod Klinlao, (the Pracha Pltak Group)主席和华欣渔民团体衷心感谢农业部合作社副部长亲临现场解决华欣码头和旧渔桥问题所做出的贡献。

华欣码头，旧渔桥与华欣市和华欣人一脉相承。

华欣码头建于50多年前 …

