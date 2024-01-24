Plankton bloom on Hua Hin beach turns water green by day and neon blue at night

Hua Hin Beach is currently witnessing a natural event known as a “plankton bloom.” This phenomenon has turned the sea from the Tubtim shrine right along the beach towards Khao Takiab, a green colour.

Despite the unusual coloration, experts reassure that the sea remains safe for swimming.

The green tint is a result of plankton growth, often seen during certain times of the year, particularly from mid to late January.

This year’s bloom, however, arrived a bit earlier than usual, with a similar occurrence reported by Hua Hin Today in December.

The bloom is primarily attributed to the discharge of water from local communities into the sea, supplying nutrients that fuel the rapid proliferation of plankton.

Seasonal changes can also contribute to this natural event. When plankton levels rise significantly, and oxygen in the water depletes, the sea water adopts a green color.

While not harmful, the bloom has caused some hesitation among tourists due to concerns about skin irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin, and occasional unpleasant odors at certain spots along the beach.

The plankton bloom is expected to dissipate within 4-7 days, particularly with the advent of strong sea winds. Additionally, recent heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday in Hua Hin is anticipated to expedite the return of the water to its normal state.

What’s really interesting is if you visit the beach at night. Once darkness falls, the plankton glow with a bright blue color, creating a stunning visual of ‘glowing waves.’

This bioluminescent phenomenon, also known as bioluminescent waves, is a natural spectacle where ocean waters are lit up by light-emitting planktonic organisms, predominantly dinoflagellates. This luminescence is a chemical reaction that produces light energy, triggered by movement in the water such as waves, swimming, or passing boats.

Scientists explain that this glowing display serves as a defense mechanism for the plankton, either startling predators or attracting larger predators to their assailants. The intensity and visibility of these glowing waves depend on several environmental factors, including water temperature, movement, and nutrient availability.

As Hua Hin’s beaches light up with this natural wonder, both residents and tourists are offered a unique opportunity to witness an extraordinary natural display.

