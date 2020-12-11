Planned ‘Facelift’ for 19 Rai Park

Last November, Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul chaired a meeting to discuss improving the Queen Sirikit Park, commonly known as 19 Rai Park. The Arsom Silp Institute of the Arts presented a landscape improvement model on the concept of “Hua Hin, a Happy City,” focusing on creating a cleaner, greener and healthier environment and providing the public with a complete recreational space with an exercise area, an arts and culture garden, and a health and well-being garden conducive to total relaxation.

