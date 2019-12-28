PLANNING A GREEN OFFICE CONCEPT

Montri Chuphu, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin discussed over the meeting regarding the concept of ‘Green Office’ which was organised by the Division of Public Health and Environment of Hua Hin Municipality. Attending the meeting was the municipal department’s heads and Prof. Dr. Siam Arunsrimorakot, a lecturer from the Faculty of Environment and Resource Studies, Mahidol University.

Dr. Siam explained the guidelines of creating a ‘Green Office’ ambiance in working places and to maximize the use of energy resources efficiently. This ‘Green Office’ project is an adaptation project for offices using standards that are environmentally friendly in order to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions.

Hua Hin Municipality has announced its participation with the project which will continue adapting the concept of ‘Green Office’ and does not affect the work and lifestyle of the employees. The municipality says this project will no doubt be considered successful.

By Hua Hin Today

