Planning for attractive seafront walking street

Plans are moving ahead to make a walking street near the Hua Hin seafront. The area being looked at is around Chao Pho Somboon Shrine and Chao Mae Thap Thim Shine and preparation for there to be a pedestrian street up to Hua Hin Pier.

Hua Hin Municipality officials met with Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourism Business representatives to discuss the walking street as a new tourism destination of Hua Hin.

The meeting discussed ways to improve the location include the rocky area in front of the Hilton Hotel.

The meeting thought that the statue of a shark-hugging man will suit the project well because it is an ancient symbol oh Hua Hin that was created by the imagination of residents of old.

The fishermen’s moorings and the existing promenade can be naturally included in the pedestrian street.

This project is supported and encouraged by the Hua Hin/Cha-am Tourists Business Association and the board of directors of the Tiger God Shine.

Hua Hin Municipality and Business Association are also supportive of the general plan to improve the seafront for strollers.

