Planning Street Art as a new Landmark

On November 4, Hua Hin Municipality held a discussion on how to build and allocate an area in Hua Hin to be a “Street Art” corner. Hua Hin Sheriff Mr. Thanont Praphiphas, presided over the meeting with Ms. Soraya Homchuen, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan Chamber of Commerce (YEC) and a group of prominent businessmen.

The plan of putting up a “Street Art” corner in Hua Hin hopes to be another significant landmark that attracts both Thai and foreign tourists, and especially the Gen Y (new generation) group. Hua Hin “Street Art” will display the works of young artists telling many stories about Hua Hin’s past and present in an artistic form, and is also expected to become a new destination for Art Tourism in the near future.

