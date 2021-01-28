Plans to ease Covid restrictions starting February

28 JAN, PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN – Provincial Governor Panlop Singhaseni Provincial Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan announced that the local health authorities are continuing to implement strict measures against Covid-19 infections on people travelling from high-risk provinces including migrant workers, new inmates in local prisons and illegal migrants sneaking or being smuggled into the country.

It’s been more than 3 weeks now that the province has no new infections being reported aside from the one case that was detected earlier this month, in which the patient has already been treated and discharged from the hospital.

In addition, a meeting of the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee will be held tomorrow, 29 Jan to consider easing certain measures starting February provided that the guidelines set by the Ministry of Public Health are being followed whilst taking into account the economic impact and reopening of other establishments.

Moreover, the crackdown of illegal migrants crossing into the country through natural channels will continue as additional screening checkpoints at the borders and in sub-districts are being setup to further prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

