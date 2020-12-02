“Plastic Smart City” project

Larry Cadiz
"Plastic Smart City" project - a joint effort of the municipality and WWF Thailand.

1st Dec, Hua Hin Municipality –  Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul chaired the meeting on the implementation of “Plastic Smart City” project, together with Director of the Public Health & Environment Division Theeraphan Jadpol and community representatives.

Director of the Public Health & Environment Division Theeraphan Jadpol

A joint effort between the local municipality and WWF-Thailand, the project aims to reduce plastic waste and creating an efficient waste management system in the district.

Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul

The environmental and plastic management agencies as well as the public will together play a vital role in the project in order to keep our community clean, healthy and sustainable.

