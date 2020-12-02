1st Dec, Hua Hin Municipality – Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul chaired the meeting on the implementation of “Plastic Smart City” project, together with Director of the Public Health & Environment Division Theeraphan Jadpol and community representatives.

A joint effort between the local municipality and WWF-Thailand, the project aims to reduce plastic waste and creating an efficient waste management system in the district.

The environmental and plastic management agencies as well as the public will together play a vital role in the project in order to keep our community clean, healthy and sustainable.

