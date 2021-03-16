Platoo in need of your help

A Pala-U country boy named Platoo loved to climb trees but fell breaking his spine and is now paralysed from waist down for the rest of his life.

While a Hua Hin charity is helping him, Hua Hin Today also wants to help by accepting any donations that our readers may want to give to Platoo.

One day last November, Platoo climbed a tree close to his house in Pala-U. He slipped and fell landing on a branch and then go to the ground. He broke his spine and is paralysed in both legs.

After several operations in Bangkok. Platoo lives in Pala-U but needs to come every week for physiotherapy at Hua Hin Hospital.

His family is poor and there is even no electricity in the house. His helper Khun Nam is teaching him how to cope with his disability.

She Foumd a wheelchair for him and asked Chairy Hua Hin Thailand for a bed and a mattress that the charity happily provided.

Platoo was in Hua Hin Hospital to treat his lower back when Hua Hin Today staff went to visit him two weeks ago. We were happy to see him doing his best on stretch exercise with the hospital staff to strengthen his back.

Hua Hin Today is helping Charity Hua Hin Thailand to inform locals and expats who may wish to help Platoo.

A little bit of kindness can go a long way!

Donation of rice, dried food, papers and necessities for his daily life can be brought to:

Hua Hin Today office at Soi Hua-Tanoon 19, Takiab Road (opposite La Birra Restaurant)

or call: 086-369 3604

