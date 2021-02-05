PM 2.5 dust in Hua Hin can affect the skin

5th February, Hua Hin – According to the municipal’s air quality index monitor, at 10:38 am the PM 2.5 level was at 162 micrograms per cubic metre which is considered ‘moderate’.

สภาพอากาศในเมืองหัวหิน

คุณภาพอากาศในเขตเทศบาลเมืองหัวหิน ประจำวันที่ 4 ก.พ. 64 บริเวณ อาคารจอดรถชั้น 6 เทศบาลเมืองหัวหิน อ.หัวหิน,ประจวบคีรีขันธ์

จากผลการตรวจวัดคุณภาพอากาศในพื้นที่เขตเทศบาลเมืองหัวหิน อ.หัวหิน, ประจวบฯ บริเวณอาคารจอดรถชั้น 6 เทศบาลเมืองหัวหิน พบปริมาณฝุ่นละออง ขนาดไม่เกิน 2.5 ไมครอน (PM2.5) มีค่า 162 ไมโครกรัมต่อลูกบาศก์เมตร (µg/m3) อยู่ในเกณฑ์คุณภาพไม่ดีต่อสุขภาพ จะมีผลกระทบที่รุนแรงต่อหัวใจและปอด โดยเฉพาะกลุ่มบุคคลที่อ่อนไหว

The Institute of Dermatology revealed that PM 2.5 dust can affect the skin and make your skin quickly wither apart from the factors of sunlight and smoking. The Department of Medical Affairs revealed that the skin is the main organ that is exposed to the environment and various pollutants all the time.

According to research data, it is found that PM 2.5 dust can bind to various chemicals and metals than leading directly into the skin and harm to the skin cells and cause abnormal skin cells function.

Naturally, the skin has its own system of protection against foreign substances from the external environment, and the repair of the skin stimulates the inflammatory will process of skin cells and causes rashes, especially in people with existing skin diseases such as a skin allergy or inflammation. Studies in Germany and China found that long-term exposure to dust is one of the factors that accelerate the ageing of the skin, in addition to exposure to sunlight and smoking.

It will find the occurrence of more dark spots around the face and even more wrinkles around the cheeks. It was also found that dust. PM2.5 can affect the skin both short term and long term.

Therefore, protecting the skin to minimize exposure to dust is important and essential, especially in people with existing skin disease, to prevent further exacerbation of the disease.

