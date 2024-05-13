PM inspects Hua Hin Airport, expansion to be completed in two years

On Monday (May 13), Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conducted an inspection of Hua Hin Airport as part of the government’s push to elevate the facility to international standards.

The visit marks a significant step in the long-awaited redevelopment of the airport aimed at transforming it into a regional transportation hub.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Minister of Tourism and Sports Sermsak Pongpanit, and Deputy Minister of Transport Surapong Piyachoti, the Prime Minister’s visit underscored the government’s commitment to the project.

The group, greeted by Mr. Somkid Chanthamrik, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, toured the airport facilities to review advancements in preparation for accommodating international flights.

The inspection coincided with an off-site cabinet meeting scheduled for May 13-14 in Phetchaburi, highlighting the importance of the airport in the government’s broader plans to develop the region.

Hua Hin Airport, managed by the Department of Airports under the Ministry of Transport, encompasses an area of 492 rai. It features a two-story passenger terminal designed to handle up to 300 passengers per hour and an 11,000 square meter apron that can accommodate three Airbus A320 aircraft simultaneously.

Significant upgrades have already been undertaken to prepare the airport for international traffic. These include the expansion of the runway to 2,100 meters in length and 60 meters in width, inclusive of shoulders, making it suitable for the Airbus A320, the predominant aircraft model currently operating at this airport.

Further safety enhancements are in progress, such as the expansion of safety areas around the runway and the construction of a road tunnel to address the overlapping issues with existing transportation infrastructure.

The Department of Airports has already announced a second tender for the project, which aims to not only meet but exceed the safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Upon completion, Hua Hin Airport is expected to significantly boost the region’s connectivity, spur economic growth and improve the accessibility of Thailand’s upper southern region to international tourists and business travelers.

Currently, the airport is served by Thai AirAsia with daily flights to Chiang Mai, but the expansion is set to broaden the scope of destinations offered, potentially stirring significant developments in local tourism and trade sectors.

After a series of delays and unfulfilled promises, the government has now definitively set the gears in motion to upgrade Hua Hin Airport into a regional hub capable of handling international flights. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the PM said the upgrades to Hua Hin Airport will be fully complete within the next two years, which would be six months ahead of schedule.

