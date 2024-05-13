PM proposes renaming Hua Hin Airport

After carrying out an inspection on Monday (May 13), Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin proposed renaming Hua Hin Airport to ‘Petch-Hua Hin Airport’.

He said that the upgrades to the airport are expected to be completed in two years by which time the airport will be ready for regular international flights.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, the PM said:

“Hua Hin is an internationally popular tourist city, complete with hotels, golf courses, and full amenities, similar to Phetchaburi, which is both a livable and attractive city, and also recognized by UNESCO as a Creative City of Gastronomy.

Therefore, upgrading Hua Hin to an international airport as part of the goal to become an Aviation Hub will be a significant turning point that drives substantial growth.

Today, we are expediting the runway expansion to accommodate international flights and meet ICAO standards, which are expected to be completed within 2 years, 6 months ahead of schedule, to be ready for the fourth quarter of next year, which will be the high season. This will attract high-end tourist groups, such as golfers, and enhance the potential for hosting World Class Events in the future.

In the remaining year and a half, I have asked the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to boost demand in preparation, and also requested the Ministry of Transport to prepare for integrating this airport into the overall national framework.

To promote tourism in both Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi, I propose renaming Hua Hin Airport to ‘Petch-Hua Hin’ Airport.

Thailand has great potential, like a diamond waiting to be polished. If we work faster by 6 months, the benefits to our citizens will also come 6 months earlier.”

