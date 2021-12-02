Poachers arrested hunting animals in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Three poachers have been arrested for hunting protected animals in Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Officers from the Forest Protecting Operation Centre (FPOC) arrested the three men at an address in in the Nong Phlap area of Hua Hin last week.

The property is located just 200 metres from Kaeng Krachan National Park.

Mr. Pichai Watcharawongpaiboon, the Director of the Office of Conservation Area 3, Phetchaburi Branch said the men were charged with hunting endangered animals and the possession of firearms and ammunition without permission.

Following the arrest of the men, officers seized a shotgun, one .22 rifle, one knife, and one male stumped tailed macaque weighing about 6.6 kg. The stumped tailed macaque was shot in the chest and had a vine tied around its neck.

Prior to the arrest, officers had been informed by villagers that they had seen frequent sightings of gunmen hunting wild animals in the area. They all testified that they had gone hunting and found a stumped tailed macaque, which they shot and were about to sell it.

The three suspects were taken to Nong Phlap police station for further legal proceedings.

comments