Police seize weapons and drugs after raid on party in Cha Am

Fourteen people have been arrested and a quantity of drugs and firearms have been seized after police raided a party in Cha Am.

Local police and narcotics officers carried out the raid on the property in the Chat Phee area of Cha Am on Friday night (July 9) following a tip off.

Fourteen peopled inside the property aged between 18 and 28 were arrested.

Police also confiscated quantities of methamphetamine, ice, ecstasy, ketamine and a variety of drug paraphernalia.

A 26 year old man was found to be in possession of an 11 mm gun, 44 bullets, 74 methamphetamine tablets and 159 grams of ice. His mobile phone and Bangkok registered pick up truck were also seized.

A 22 year old man was found to be in possession of a 9 mm gun, 6 rounds of ammunition, 63 methamphetamine tablets, 1.50 grams of ice.

A 21 year old was found a .38 caliber gun with 4 ammunition, while a 25 year old woman was found with 3 ecstasy pills, 118 amphetamine tablets, 4.1 grams ketamine.

These four suspects were charged with various offences including illegal drug possession, with intent to supply and being in possession of an unregistered firearm.

The other people at the party were also arrested and taken to Cha Am police station, where only one suspect was found to have passed a drugs test.

The other suspects were also charged with drug offences.

