Police shoot armed man during frantic standoff at Cha-am Hospital

Police in Cha-am were forced to open fire on a man who, armed with a gun and a knife, attempted to abduct his wife from Cha-am Hospital.

The suspect, identified as Mr. Somchai Polaeng, aged 34, had earlier engaged in a violent spree that included attacking a police booth and ramming a patrol car. Found in his possession were 50 methamphetamine pills, along with the weapons.

The chaotic sequence of events began around 11:30 p.m. on April 4, when Cha-am Police were alerted to a disturbance in the hospital’s patient ward.

Led by Pol. Col. Somkiat Chomchaiyaphum, officers arrived to find Mr. Somchai causing a commotion and brandishing a machete. When he confronted police, they responded by firing three shots, incapacitating him with wounds to his arm and leg.

Police later discovered a cache of items on Mr. Somchai, including a 9mm gun, a 10-inch machete, and a fake firearm, which were seized as evidence. The incident followed a day of erratic behaviour from Mr. Somchai, who damaged a police booth with thrown stones and engaged in a dangerous chase that involved threatening officers and crashing into police vehicles.

The trigger for these events appears to have been Mr. Somchai’s attempt to take his wife, a patient at the hospital for over 20 days due to kidney disease, back home against her will. In his delusion, he even offered methamphetamine to those around him before attempting to assault police officers with the machete.

This incident shines a light on Mr. Somchai’s troubled background, marked by drug abuse and previous attempts at rehabilitation. The stress of his wife’s illness is believed to have contributed to his breakdown, resulting in actions that placed many at risk.

Police have since charged Mr. Somchai with attempted murder, illegal possession of a weapon, and drug possession. He is currently under police guard at Phra Chom Klao Hospital, awaiting further legal proceedings.

