Pone Kingpetch: Hua Hin to honor local boxing icon and Thailand’s first flyweight world champion on April 16

Hua Hin District is set to honor the legacy of Pone Kingpetch, the local boxing icon and Thailand’s first flyweight world champion, with a day dedicated to his memory.

The commemorative event, dubbed “Pone Kingpetch Day,” is scheduled for April 16, 2024, at the Pone Kingpetch Public Park, as announced by Pol. Lt. Gen. Damrongsak Thongngamtrakul, President of the Hua Hin Sports Development Association in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

The event is organized by the Hua Hin Sports Development Association in collaboration with the Hua Hin Municipality to remember the illustrious career of Kingpetch, who clinched the flyweight world championship from Argentine boxer Pascual Perez on April 16, 1960.

The day’s activities will commence in the morning with a ceremonial tribute to Kingpetch’s spirit. In the evening, starting at 19:00 hrs, a Muay Thai competition will feature fighters from the Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi areas across nine bouts. Additionally, an exhibition detailing Kingpetch’s history and contributions to the sport will be available for tourists. The event is open to the public free of charge.

Pone Kingpetch, born Mana Seedokbuab on February 12, 1935, in Hua Hin, showed a passion for sports, particularly boxing, from a young age. Introduced to boxing by his brother, Kingpetch trained at the Kingpetch boxing camp and quickly rose through the ranks, showcasing his talent by defeating more experienced opponents. His victory over Nok Koonoi Wichai, the flyweight champion of the Rajadamnern Stadium, marked the beginning of a promising career. Kingpetch’s international fame grew after he won the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) title from Danny Kid of the Philippines, setting the stage for his historic world championship bout against Pascual Perez, known as “The Dwarf Giant,” at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Witnessed by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Kingpetch’s triumph not only earned him the world champion title but also elevated Thailand’s standing in the boxing world.

Despite facing personal challenges, including a battle with alcoholism that affected his performance, Kingpetch retired in 1966 at the age of 31. He later succumbed to diabetes and lung disease complications, passing away on May 31, 1982, at the age of 47. In memory of his contributions, a 2.20-meter tall statue of Kingpetch, crafted by National Artist Nonthivathn Chandhanaphalin, stands in front of Pone Kingpetch Public Park. The statue, which depicts Kingpetch with his right fist raised and his left hand holding the world champion belt, was originally inaugurated on April 16, 1992, at Hua Hin beach before being relocated to its current site.

In 2023, Pone Kingpetch was posthumously inducted into the prestigious International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF).

The Sports Reporters Association of Thailand has since designated April 16 as “Outstanding Athlete Day” to honor Kingpetch’s enduring legacy as a symbol of excellence in Thai sports history.

