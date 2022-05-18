Popular Hua Hin Cricket Sixes tournament to return in June

The Hua Hin Cricket Sixes will take place at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin from June 28 to July 3.

The popular amateur cricket event returns after a hiatus due the pandemic.

“There will be 14 teams taking part this year, including players from India, Australia, UK and Thailand”, organiser Richard Vine told Hua Hin Today.

“It is 6-a-side cricket, with each team bowling five overs”.

“Games normally take around 40 minutes, so it is a much shorter game, but it is a great spectacle”, Richard added.

Despite cricket not being particularly popular in Thailand, the Hua Hin Cricket Sixes is now in its 25th year, with the tournament bringing almost 200 people, including players, families and friends, to Hua Hin.

Over the years a number of former professional players have taken part in the tournament, including former England international, Allan Lamb.

The Hua Hin Sixes includes three different competitions: the Cup, Vets (over 50s) and Masters (over 35s), while professional umpires are drafted in to ensure that the rules are followed and the games are played in the correct spirit.

Also taking part in the tournament will be the local team the Hua Hin Hoppalongs.

The team, which was founded by local author Colin Devonshire, is now on the lookout for a couple of players to play in this year’s Hua Hin Cricket Sixes.

Richard says to join Hua Hin Hoppalongs, players need to be aged over 50 and able to bowl straight, no matter how slow, with the ability to drink “prodigious quantities of beer and vodka” a distinct advantage.

The match fee for players is 7,000 baht, which also includes a cocktail party and two dinners at the Dusit Thani.

As well as for players, the Hua Hin Cricket Sixes is a great social occasion for spectators and is well worth attending for cricket lovers in Hua Hin.

More information can be found at https://www.huahincricketsixes.com/

Images: huahincricketsixes.com/

comments