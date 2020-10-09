Popular Hua Hin Night Market Gets Going

As the central Hua Hin Night Market, popular with tourists and residents alike, swings back into action, sellers and officials met last month to clarify selling rules.

Hua Hin Municipality Permanent Secretary Jirawat Prammani led the meeting of health and environment officers, police and business operators to better organise the bustling market and tourist attraction on Dechanuchit Road.

Agreed guidelines for sellers are:

The selling area is designated.

Market opens from 4pm to midnight.

Setting up time for the stalls should be completed no later than 6pm and all stalls should be closed and cleared by midnight.

Licensees can only sell their products within the area specified by the municipality.

The licensee must clearly display the operating licence at the stall at all times. Staff must also wear proper ID cards issued by the municipality.

Only products specified in the store agreement contract can be sold.

Stores must maintain cleanliness at all times.

The Hua Hin Night Market opens daily from 4:00pm ‘til midnight.

comments