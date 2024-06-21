Popular Hua Hin resident Lizzy Ginsel passes away

Swiss expatriate Lizzy Ginsel, a beloved and prominent figure in the Hua Hin community, passed away at Hua Hin Hospital on Thursday morning (June 20).

Known for her vibrant personality and philanthropic spirit, Lizzy made a significant impact through her fundraising activities and support for various charitable causes, including the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin.

Lizzy was the long-time organizer of the Multi-Culti Club (MCC) and managed an email newsletter that kept residents informed about local events. Her dedication to the community extended to education, where she played a crucial role in securing scholarships for Dee Dee Kosin and Kwanthip Phutdee at Stamford International University. These opportunities, facilitated with the support of the Rotary Club, Ratprachnukhoh School in Phetchaburi, and Stamford International University, were life-changing for the recipients.

Jonathan Fairfield, editor of Hua Hin Today, expressed his condolences, saying, “I was deeply saddened to hear of Lizzy’s passing. If you lived in Hua Hin for any length of time, you likely knew her or knew of her. I first met her through her various events in Hua Hin. She always showed genuine care for everyone. I last saw her at Market Village just last month, where she took the time to ask about me and my daughter Kim. Lizzy was not only funny and colorful but also dedicated much of her time to helping others.”

“RIP Lizzy, Hua Hin has lost one of its brightest stars.”

The thoughts and sympathies of the Hua Hin Today team are with Lizzy’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Lizzy.

