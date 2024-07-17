Post offering lion cub for sale in Hua Hin Facebook group sparks outrage

A recent post in the “Citizens of Hua Hin City” Facebook group has sparked outrage among social media users.

On July 12, a Facebook user offered a lion cub for sale at 300,000 THB, rightfully prompting a flood of negative reactions.

The post, written in Thai, included details on how to legally acquire and care for a lion cub in Thailand. It also featured a photo of the cub and information about the necessary steps for ownership, such as purchasing the lion from a licensed farm, microchipping the animal, and registering with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The post included a photo of the lion cub along with the price: 300,000 THB.

The reaction from group members was largely negative, with comments in both Thai and English expressing disgust and moral outrage.

Comments included: “Shame on you!”, “Let him live according to nature.”, and “You have no morals!” Others urged fellow users to report the post to Facebook, questioning the legality of owning such an animal as a pet in Thailand.

Legality of owning a lion as a pet in Thailand

While the sale and ownership of lion cubs may shock some, it is sadly not illegal in Thailand, providing the animal is registered with the authorities and the owner has the necessary paperwork.

According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, lions (Panthera leo) are classified as “Controlled Wild Animals” Type A. This designation means they are species with ferocious characteristics that could pose a danger to humans or property. The regulations, announced in the Government Gazette on October 18, 2022, permit the possession of lions provided they are legally acquired and registered.

To legally possess a lion, owners must present documents such as import permits, sales receipts, or certificates from stores to prove legal acquisition. The suitability of the facility where the lion will be kept is also inspected for safety and welfare standards.

The Department of National Parks stipulates that owners must provide adequate space for the animals to move freely and ensure their welfare. Facilities are subject to inspection, and owners must make adjustments if the conditions are found lacking.

Penalties for failing to notify authorities about possession or relocation include imprisonment for up to one year or fines up to 100,000 THB. Transportation of controlled wild animals also requires notification to authorities, with penalties for non-compliance including imprisonment for up to six months or fines up to 50,000 THB.

In 2023, Mr. Atthapol Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, reported that 24 individuals and zoos in Thailand possessed a total of 153 lions under the department’s regulations.

However, the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) estimates that there are around 300 captive lions in the country.

The WFFT advises against engaging with content involving captive lions, visiting places that offer lion interactions, or paying for shows featuring big cats. They urge the public to refrain from exploiting animals for entertainment and human gain.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the lion cub in the post, which was still online at the time of publishing.

comments