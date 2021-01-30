Powdered Mitragyna dealer busted

28 Jan, Prachuap Khiri Khan – 146 border patrol officers arrested a Burmese man for smuggling powdered Mitragyna speciosa (Kratom) from Myanmar to the Thai border.

He came by the natural path on the North of Dan Singkhon. Sources say smugglers are bringing narcotics from neighboring countries around the natural path. Patrol officers went to the area and saw a man was walking across the Tanintharyi mountain range.

Carrying a large bag and breaking through the blocked barbed wire. Mr Teng Cho 25-year-old from Myeik province was caught red-handed with 1.5 kilograms of powdered Mitragyna.

According to the investigation, he confessed the powder Mitragyna belongs to him, and further stating he wants to sell it to the Thai people at the border. The powder Mitragyna is a rare commodity right now and the price is high due to the strictness of the authorities along the border.

The culprit was accused of having category 5 narcotics and crossing the border without any documentation. Public Health Officials tested him for Covid-19 and sent the criminal to be prosecuted at the Klong Wan Police Station.

