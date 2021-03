Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced the power outage on 3 March, 2021 in order for the work of relocating Low-voltage power poles.

The electricity will be cut off at Soi Hua Don community (before the railway crossing), Nong Kae Subdistrict, Hua Hin from 9:00 – 16:00, or until it’s finished.

PEA apologise for any inconvenience for that time being.

