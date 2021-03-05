PRACHUAB BAY SKYWALK SET TO BE BUILT

Plans are being made to build a panoramic skywalk on top of Khao Chong Krachok at Wat Thammikram Worawihan on Prachuap Bay. President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Cultural Council Chanvit Aunahasuthiyanon said that construction is being prepared, costing about one million baht, to be paid for by funds from the commercial sector and private donors.



A clear glass skywalk with an area of eight square meters going to a

viewing point over looking Khao Ta Mong Lai and Khao Lom Muak.



Mr Chanvit envisages the skywalk to be a tourist landmark for a bird’s

eye view beautiful scenery with a 360-degree panoramic view of Prachuap

city and the expansive bays of Ao Noi, Ao Manao and Ao Prachuap.



Mr Chanvit said a team of geological engineers will inspect the structure

of the limestone mountain and plan for public safety while fitting in to the

surround natural environment.



On the skywalk visitors can also walk to pay homage to Buddha’s relics

and Phra Buddha Mongkhon Khiri Khan shrine as well.

