Prachuap City Municipality arranges the running event

8th March, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Sports Authority of Thailand collaborating with Prachuap Municipality and Sport Association of Prachuap Province government prepares to organise the project of running to the beautiful sea, Prachuap Khriri Khan Bay, Sam Ao Muang and the first light.

This activity is to promote physical exercise and to campaign good health, promoting health tourism and to stimulate the economy in the area.

Publicizing the beauty of Prachuap Bay which is the perfect place for jogging.

The event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, 2nd May 2021 with the starting and ending point at the Saran-way bridge area.

The running route is on the coastal road Prachuap Bay, which the race is divided into 2 types. The details are:

Fun Run: Running for a distance of 5 km, the application fee is 500 baht which accepts 800 people.

Mini Marathon: Running for a distance of 10 km, the application fee is 600 Baht which accepts 500 people.

As for VIP, the subscription fee is 2,000 baht which they can join both races (Fun Run, Mini Marathon), the winner of the race will receive a shiny trophy and medal.

For those who are in interested can apply from now until 19 April, 2021 at the Sports Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Province.

Call 032-603-759 or contact Ms Roslin contact: 094 -112-3697,

or contact the Tourism Promotion Division Prachuap City Municipality Tel. 032-604143

or contact Khun Tu Tel. 085-555-4166

comments