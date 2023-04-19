Prachuap closes Songkran with 47 accidents, 49 injuries and 3 deaths on the province’s roads

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan have announced the number of accidents and fatalities on the province’s roads during the Songkran holidays.

Officials said they recorded 47 accidents, 49 injuries and 3 deaths during the seven day road safety campaign during Songkran, between April 11-17.

The Songkran festival is known for its water fights and large gatherings, but is known as a time for accidents and fatalities on Thailand’s roads.

Before Songkran, provincial officials announced the start of a seven day road safety campaign aimed at minimising the number of accidents and fatalities on the province’s roads during the festival.

Officials said the campaign included the setting up of a total of 14 checkpoints in all 8 districts in the province, where strict safety measures were implemented.

During the annual Songkran festival in Thailand, provincial officials launched a seven-day road safety campaign to reduce accidents and fatalities on the province’s roads. The campaign included the setting up of 14 checkpoints throughout the province to implement strict safety measures.

However, officials announced on Tuesday, April 18, that there were still 47 accidents during the festival, resulting in 49 injuries and 3 deaths. The majority of injuries were due to not wearing helmets, while the causes of death were attributed to not wearing helmets, speeding, and reckless driving.

Mueang district had the highest number of accidents with 10 incidents, followed by Sam Roi Yot district with 8 accidents, and Hua Hin and Bang Saphan districts with 7 accidents each. The age group with the highest number of injuries and fatalities was between 40-49 years old, and most of the incidents involved local residents.

Motorcycles were the most common type of vehicle involved in accidents, accounting for 30 incidents.

The main causes of accidents were not wearing helmets, not using seat belts, and speeding.

The riskiest behaviors that contributed to the most accidents included driving motorcycles without helmets (23 incidents), speeding (11 incidents), and cutting in front of other vehicles (5 incidents).

Most of the accidents occurred on secondary roads within townships and villages, with speeding being among the most common causes of incidents. Cutting in front of other vehicles, driving under the influence, poor visibility, and poor road conditions also contributed to a number of accidents.

264 killed on the roads in Thailand during Songkran

Meanwhile, nationally between April 11-17, a total of 2,203 vehicular accidents were recorded, leading to the death of 264 individuals and injuring 2,208 more.

The committee on road accident prevention and reduction, chaired by the deputy permanent secretary of the Interior, Chotenarin Kerdson, reported that the province of Chiang Rai recorded the most number of accidents with 68.

Bangkok recorded the most accumulated fatalities with 22, while Nakhon Si Thammarat had the highest number of accumulated injuries with 70.

Phatthalung and Phangnga provinces in the South did not experience any fatal accidents.

Boontham Lertsukhikasemsuk, the director-general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, disclosed that while the number of accidents and injuries during the seven-day campaign for safe driving was slightly higher than the previous year, road deaths decreased by 5%. The cases of speeding-related accidents were reduced by 1.5%, while drink-driving dropped by 3.26%.

Compared to the average of the past three years, there was a 13% decrease in the number of injuries and a 15% decrease in road fatalities. The primary reasons for the accidents were still due to speeding and drink-driving, with motorcycles being the vehicle involved in most incidents.

The majority of the individuals who died or were injured were motorcycle riders who did not wear a helmet.

comments