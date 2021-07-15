Prachuap considers adding extra field hospitals, 50,000 ‘high risk’ people still awaiting vaccine appointments

Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are considering to add more field hospitals throughout the province in readiness for the event of receiving more COVID-19 patients.

A meeting held at Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office, presided over by Mr Prompiriya Kitnuson, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, discussed whether the province has enough beds if the amount of COVID-19 cases were to rise.

The province, including Hua Hin, has a total of 1,540 beds for COVID-19 patients in both hospitals and field hospitals. Currently, 972 beds are being used (as of the time of writing), with 568 beds remaining.

But now the deputy governor has ordered the relevant agencies in each district to identify suitable locations that could be used to build additional field hospitals.

The new field hospitals would be used for new patients, as well as to accommodate patients who are registered as living in Prachuap Khiri Khan but who have tested positive in other provinces and will be returning to Prachuap for treatment.

Meanwhile, health officials have updated the rules regarding the number of people allowed to attend events.

With Prachuap Khiri Khan now being classed as a ‘red zone‘ or maximum control area, any events with more than 50 attendees, the organiser must request permission from the district disease control operation center. Social distancing and other public health measures in accordance with the DMHTT principles must also be followed.

In addition, the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee has also agreed to speed up the vaccination of the elderly and patients with 7 chronic diseases to complete as soon as possible in accordance with the guidelines of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

At present, there are more than 50,000 people deemed to be ‘high risk’ (i.e either elderly or a sufferer of an underlying health condition) waiting to be assigned an appointment date to receive the vaccine.

From those deemed to be high risk, 40,929 people who registered via the Mor Prom system and another 9,950 people in the Mor Prachuap Prom system are yet to be given vaccine appointment, health officials have said.

