Prachuap governor asks private sector to consider suspending NYE events in Hua Hin

Hua Hin’s private sector has been asked to consider suspending any planned New Year’s Eve events as a precautionary measure to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and in particular the omicron variant of the virus.

According to an order released on Monday (Dec 27), the Provincial Governor Dr. Sathien Charoenruen, has asked for co-operation from the private sector throughout the province to consider suspending or reducing activities this New Year’s Eve.

In the order, the governor also announced that any events organised by the local municipality, government or public sector will be cancelled.

However, the governor stopped short of announcing a ban on events organised by the private sector.

Instead, private sector venues, such as hotels and restaurants, are asked to consider suspending or scaling back this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

If that is not possible, all venues must strictly adhere to the measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 such as social distancing and the screening of people attending the events.

Only people who have been vaccinated should attend New Year’s Eve events, the order states.

On Friday, public health officials confirmed that three British tourists who had been staying in Hua Hin were found to have tested positive for the omicron variant.

