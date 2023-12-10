Prachuap Hap @ Hua Hin events gets underway on Soi 51

The Prachuap Hap @ Hua Hin event, a vibrant showcase of local culture and entrepreneurship, kicked off on Saturday, drawing a lively crowd of tourists and locals alike.

The event is hosted at Studio coffee shop and its surrounding areas in Soi Hua Hin 51.

Mr. Montri Manityapong, the District Officer of Hua Hin, inaugurated the event yesterday on behalf of the District Chief, marking the beginning of what promises to be an annual event for the region.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Achawan Kongkanant, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Office in Prachuap, Mr. Damrong Makrachun, the Province’s Development Officer, Ms. Busaba Choksucharit, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin Municipality, Mr. Jeerawat Phramanee, Clerk of Hua Hin Municipality, and Mr. Akkarawin Kositichaiwat, Chairman of the New Generation Business Group YEC Prachuap.

A highlight of the event was a fashion show featuring locally woven and tie-dyed fabrics.

The Prachuap Hap @ Hua Hin event also features a pop-up market with over 30 unique shops.

Visitors can enjoy an array of activities including traditional Thai ‘Nuat Tok Sen’ massage, shell threading workshops, portrait drawing by NoomART, and the Hua Hin Art Paint activities. The event also features handmade goods from Angsavee’s Craft & Studio, products from the Hua Hin Sufficiency Economy Group and the Hua Hin Circular Economy Learning Center, as well as OTOP (One Tambon One Product) goods from the Provincial Community Development Office.

In addition to the cultural offerings, the event provides a platform for local entrepreneurs. Highlights include a tie-dye and Khompastor fabric printing workshop, a coffee seminar with Q Grade coffee, and a coffee dripping workshop led by the New Generation Business Group YEC Prachuap. For those seeking a unique experience, Moon Witch Stone Studio offers fortune-telling sessions. The event is also a culinary delight, with an array of delicious food and snacks from Hua Hin available for visitors to enjoy.

Mr. Achawant Kongkanan of the TAT Prachuap Office stated that the event aims to be a model for organizing tourism activities targeted at millennials or Generation Y. The selection of the Hua Hin Soi 51 area, known for its tourism, restaurants, cafes, and entertainment businesses, provides an ideal, yet manageable event space.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to offer tourists alternative experiences in Hua Hin, emphasizing partnerships for event organization and marketing promotions. The TAT Prachuap Office sees this as an experimental tourism activity, with plans to assess the event’s success and consider expanding similar activities to other areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to stimulate the tourism market.

The event is free to attend.

