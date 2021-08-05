Prachuap health officials plead with people not to host parties

Health officials have urged people in Hua Hin and throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan to refrain from hosting parties.

Health officials say that people should not host parties – including small get-togethers at family homes – in order to prevent covid outbreak clusters that are difficult to control.

The request to refrain from hosting parties comes direct from provincial health chief Dr. Suriya Kuharat, who on Wednesday described the COVID-19 situation in the province as “very worrisome”.

Dr. Suriya said hosting private parties greatly increases the chances of COVID-19 spreading and referred to a birthday party that was recently held in Kui Buri.

The party resulted in a cluster of infections totalling 79 people and another 246 people who were deemed to be ‘high risk’ having come into contact with those who were infected after attending the party – all of which were required to enter into quarantine.

Dr. Suriya also added that the spread of infections that originate from private parties are difficult to control and trace.

Therefore, the provincial public health office asks for the cooperation from people to strictly refrain from holding parties during this period in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

In addition, Dr. Suriya said that many other cases have originated from people engaging in ‘high risk’ behaviour.

This includes market traders who went to trade in neighbouring provinces and then return home not knowing that they become infected before passing the virus on to family members.

Therefore, people are asked to strictly maintain public health measures, even in their own homes by separating the supplies, social distancing and hands washing often to help prevent the spread of the virus in the family.

Dr Suriya also informed that Prachuap province currently has 3,518 medical personnel who have expressed their wish to obtain the Pfizer vaccine. It is expected the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to Prachuap Province during the period of this 5-7 Aug.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given as a 3rd dose booster shot to healthcare professionals who have already received 2 doses of Sinovac and will alos be given as a 2st dose to those who are never been vaccinated. A second jab will be administered after 3 weeks.

The Pfizer vaccination is different from other vaccinations because it must be mixed with saline in a proportional way, with one bottle being able to inject up to 6 people, Dr Suriya said.

