Prachuap health officials urge PR girls to get tested for COVID-19

Health officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are urging PR girls or hostesses to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

On Tuesday (July 14), Dr. Suriya Kuharat, Prachuap public health chief, explained that as many as 20 cases have resulted from people being in contact with a PR girl who was infected with COVID-19.

Because of this health officials were asking PR girls, also informally known as ‘pretties’, for their cooperation in going to get tested.

Dr. Suriya said it is estimated there are about 300 PR girls who work in throughout the province.

Testing is available for free at any government hospital in the province.

Dr. Suriya said that around 40 PR girls have come forward to get a free COVID-19 test, with those testing positive being sent for treatment.

Those who test negative will then be vaccinated as a priority in order to reduce the risk of acquiring and transmitting the disease, Dr. Suriya said.

Meanwhile, approximately 95,000 people in the province have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those, 71,000 have received a first dose, while 23,000 people have received both doses.

comments