Prachuap increases COVID-19 measures after three district officers test positive

COVID-19 preventative measures will be increased in Prachuap Khiri Khan after three district officers tested positive for the virus.

Two of the officers infected work at the Mueang Prachuap District Registrar Office, while one other works for the province at a Community Development Officer in Mueang Prachuap.

According to orders issued by Panlop Singhaseni, the governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, screening will be stepped up throughout the province, while the locations will be cleaned and sprayed with disinfectant.

Contact tracing will also begin, with those being deemed to be at high risk required to undergo 14 day quarantine.

Meanwhile, Governor Panlop has ordered the sheriffs of all districts in Mueang Prachuap to tighten public health measures and increase manpower so that public services are not affected.

The governor also urged the heads of government agencies, especially those related to public service, to prepare a plan to support staff in the event they are infected with COVID-19.

