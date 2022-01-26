Prachuap introduces measures to prevent hoarding of pork amid shortages

The governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan has urged additional monitoring on the hoarding of frozen pork in a bid to ease shortages and curb price hikes.

Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, has directed district officials and officers from other related sectors to check, monitor, and protect against the hoarding of consumer goods, particularly pork, red meat, chicken, eggs, and other commodities.

The move is to prevent a further spike in prices, which could impact of people living costs, the governor said.

Officials were also ordered to crackdown on those who may try to exploit the situation by raising prices.

The governor emphasised the need for merchants and entrepreneurs to accurately display prices to consumers.

The move comes as the Thai government has tried to ease the price hike of staples such as pork and poultry.

Earlier this month, the country imposed a three-month ban on pork exports as the continued shortage pushed up pork prices.

