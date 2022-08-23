Prachuap Khiri Khan aims to improve road safety, encourage motorcyclists to wear helmets

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan held a meeting on Tuesday (Aug 23) aimed at improving road safety throughout the province.

The meeting, which took place at the Prachuap Grand Hotel in Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan was presided over by provincial governor Mr. Sathien Charoenruen under the banner “Prachuap Khiri Khan Safe City no accident”.

Approximately 120 people attended the meeting from government agencies, local administrative organizations, village headmen, and educational institutes, who expressed their opinions and recommendations on how to improve road safety in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Mr. Sathien Charoenruen stated that the provincial administration is constantly focusing on campaigns to raise awareness of traffic laws, particularly in relation to speeding, drink driving, seatbelts and wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Mr. Sathien said that a recent campaign informed people about the importance of using crossings or crosswalks.

Meanwhile, Mr. Decha Ruang-on, head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, stated that he had directed the Road Safety Operation Center in each province to launch a campaign encouraging people to wear helmets at all times in order to effectively prevent and reduce injuries and losses caused by road accidents.

The campaign will see all government buildings, educational institutions, medical institutions, local administrative organizations, child development centers, and industrial estates a 100% helmet-wearing zone, Mr Decha said.

He added that there will be support for strict enforcement of the law against those who do not wear helmets while riding a motorcycle.

Local government officials and community leaders will also be told to set a good example by always wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle.

In 2021, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province reported 205 deaths from road accidents or or 37.41 deaths per 100,000 population.

The goal for 2022 is to reduce the number of deaths from accidents to no more than 176 people, or approximately 33.05 deaths per 100,000 population.

