Prachuap Khiri Khan among the top earners from tourism in 2022

Prachuap Khiri Khan was among the provinces earning the most money from tourism during the first ten months of the year, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana.

From January through October, Prachuap Khiri Khan generated 854 million baht from tourism, the ninth highest across all provinces in Thailand.

Phuket was the top earner from tourism by some distance, earning over 127 billion baht. This was followed by Chonburi in second place, with 13 billion baht while Surat Thani in third place with 7 billion baht in tourism income.

Phuket also received the highest number of foreign tourists, not including Bangkok, with almost 2.4 million international arrivals to the island from January to October.

This was followed by Chonburi and Surat Thani who received 975,026 and 606,812 visitors, respectively.

It was also revealed that most tourists visiting Thailand in the first ten months of 2022 came from Malaysia, India, Singapore, Laos, and Vietnam.

On December 10, Thailand welcomed its 10 millionth tourist arrival of the year, with Ms Tipanan attributing the boost in tourism both in terms of arrivals and revenue to the gradual and successful reopening of the country and programmes such as the Phuket Sandbox.

“The government has also put in place measures encouraging movie productions to use the country as one of their scouting locations. It has also implemented extension-of-stay measures for expats to assist with the recovery of tourism, similar to the Sandbox scheme,” she said.

The top ten Thai provinces in terms of tourism revenue were:

Phuket – 127.93 billion baht

Chon Buri – 13.28 billion baht

Surat Thani- 7.59 billion baht

Chiang Mai – 4.25 billion baht

Songkhla – 3.60 billion baht

Phang-nga – 2.58 billion baht

Chiang Rai – 1.59 billion baht

Krabi – 1.41 billion baht

Prachuap Khiri Khan – 854 million baht

Nong Khai – 526 million baht

Thai provinces with most foreign arrivals:

Phuket – 2,329,894

Chon Buri – 975,026

Surat Thani – 606,812

Songkhla – 581,808

Chiang Mai – 496,111

Samut Prakan – 321,390

Phang-nga – 317,353

Nong Khai – 231,243

Krabi – 217,526

Chiang Rai – 148,683

Top ten nationalities to visit Thailand:

Malaysian – 1,291,381

Indian – 698,757

Singaporean – 381,940

Lao – 345,709

Vietnamese – 340,670

South Korean – 316,240

British – 291,753

American – 283,211

Cambodian – 252,862

German – 235,596

