Prachuap Khiri Khan and Leshan, China, forge new ties with upcoming delegation visit

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has taken a step forward in establishing a connection with Leshan, Sichuan Province, China.

This initiative was kickstarted during a meeting held on April 1, 2024, in the Singkhon Meeting Room at the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall.

Presided over by Mr. Komkrit Jaroenphattanasombat, the Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, on behalf of Mr. Somkid Chanthamrik, the Governor, the gathering focused on discussing plans for establishing a mutual between the two regions.

This meeting marks the beginning of a concerted effort under a broader project sanctioned for promoting cooperation within the ASEAN framework, specifically targeting the ASEAN + 6 countries, including China.

The primary goal is to establish a network of relationships that span cultural, social, and economic benefits. By linking Prachuap Khiri Khan with Leshan, the initiative aims to open avenues for international trade markets, enhance cultural exchanges, and boost tourism and service industries, including the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. The program is designed to encompass business trade negotiations, executive exchanges, and exploratory visits involving key stakeholders from both cities.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, a delegation from Leshan, led by Mr. Zhang Guoqing, Deputy Mayor of the Leshan Municipal People’s Government, is scheduled to visit Thailand from April 27 to May 1, 2024. Comprising 12 members, the delegation’s visit is poised to cement the burgeoning ties between Prachuap Khiri Khan and Leshan.

