Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi now ‘dark red zones’ – curfew and restaurant closures

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Sunday has announced an extension of the restrictive measures for provinces across Thailand.

This means that from Tuesday August 3, there will be a nighttime curfew from 9pm to 4am and no public gatherings of more than five people.

Restaurants will be only allowed to serve food for takeaway, with in-house dining banned. Supermarkets and shopping malls can open until 8pm, but other non-essential businesses may be ordered to close.

Beauty shops and massage parlours must close and schools are also ordered to remain close for on-site learning.

Sports facilities such as gyms and fitness centres must also close.

However, it should also be noted that each provincial governor has the power to enact their own rules in accordance to the guidelines set by the CCSA.

Therefore, people in both Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi should expect imminent formal announcements from the respective governors confirming the exact measures in each province.

