Prachuap Khiri Khan announces ‘Nong Ning’ as representative for the 55th Miss Thailand contest

In a ceremony at Market Village Hua Hin on December 18, 2023, Prachuap Khiri Khan introduced its representative for the 55th Miss Thailand contest.

Miss Pornsirikul Phuata, known affectionately as “Nong Ning,” 26, will carry the province’s hopes in the national pageant.

The Miss Thailand pageant, which traces its origins back to the Miss Siam contest, is organized by the Alumni Association of Vajiravudh College. This year’s event, managed by TPN Global Company, carries the theme “From Local to Global.” It seeks to spotlight the beauty and talents of women from all 77 provinces of Thailand, culminating in the crowning of the 55th Miss Thailand.

Additionally, “Nong Ning” will not only vie for the Vajiravudh crown but also represent Thailand at the Miss World 2024 pageant.

Besides her pageantry duties, Nong Ning is set to act as a cultural ambassador, promoting the traditions and values of the region. Her role will also involve showcasing Prachuap Khiri Khan’s many attractions to both domestic and international tourists.

Joining Nong Ning were the first and second runners-up, “Nong Pangpond,” Miss Jitralada Phatrasakol, 22, and “Nong Ormsin,” Miss Kochor Wichiranukul, 19. “Nong Khanom,” Miss Patchara Kritsanaserani, 26, Miss Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023, was also present to extend her congratulations.

