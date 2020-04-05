Prachuap Khiri Khan closes hotels, orders all residents to wear masks – TAT

Bangkok, 04 April, 2020, at 14.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide an update on the latest orders issued by Prachuap Khiri Khan province on 3 April, 2020, to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), with immediate effect until further notice.

Screening measures at the points of entry and exit. Any person deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment. Strict enforcement of restrictions on gatherings. Closure of all types of hotels and similar establishments, which have permits according to the Hotel Act 2004, with the exception of hotels designated as hospitals and emergency venues. Hotels currently occupied, which are to be closed after the last guests have checked out, must report the details of all guests to the local authorities. Any guest deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment. All residents must wear surgery or cloth masks when leaving their residence. All incoming boats are banned from docking in the province, except for emergency reasons. Fishing boats must receive a permit from the local district head.

Prachuap Khiri Khan province is divided into eight districts, including one of Thailand’s major tourist destinations, Hua Hin. The province is located some 240 Km south of Bangkok.

