Prachuap Khiri Khan experiences 90-100% hotel occupancy and economic growth over New Year

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office has released data indicating a significant upsurge in tourism activity and economic gains during the New Year 2024 celebrations.

According to the report, the province witnessed a hotel occupancy rate soaring between 90 to 100%, which peaked on the night of December 31, 2023.

Mr. Achawan Kongkanant, the Director of TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, shared on January 5, 2024, that the tourism inflow during the festive period resulted in an estimated revenue of 340 million Baht.

The data signifies a robust period for the local hospitality sector but also marks a clear upward trajectory in the regional tourism economy.

The data further revealed that the average expenditure per tourist stood at 2,716 Baht per day, underscoring a healthy spending pattern among visitors.

Despite the boost in tourism, challenges remain. The TAT acknowledges the need for better planning for extended holidays and a more balanced distribution of tourist traffic across various districts in the province, as opposed to being centred in Hua Hin and Pranburi.

To address this, they are launching a campaign titled “365 Days of Prachuap Khiri Khan – Travel Every Day,” aimed at promoting weekday tourism and mitigating the concentration of visitors in specific areas.

Furthermore, the TAT is taking steps to safeguard the province’s reputation as a prime tourism destination. This comes in the wake of reports of tourists falling victim to scams involving accommodation bookings.

The TAT is coordinating with relevant agencies to combat these fraudulent activities and to ensure a secure and reliable experience for future visitors.

This influx of tourism and the subsequent economic growth highlight Prachuap Khiri Khan’s appeal as a sought-after destination.

With ongoing efforts to enhance visitor experience and ensure safety, the province is expected to continue its upward trend in attracting both domestic and international tourists.

