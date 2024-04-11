Prachuap Khiri Khan facing critical water shortages: Reservoirs at just 21% capacity

Prachuap Khiri Khan province is facing a critical water shortage, prompting officials to declare emergency disaster relief zones in several districts due to the dwindling water supply in major reservoirs.

A meeting on Wednesday (April 10) led by Governor Somkid Chanthamrik, focused on drought disaster prevention and mitigation, revealed that the province’s nine main reservoirs are operating at an average capacity of just 21%, with some areas experiencing even more severe shortages.

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Royal Irrigation Department reported that the Pranburi Reservoir is currently at 27% of its capacity, holding 106 million cubic meters of water.

The combined water volume of another eight main reservoirs is 22 million cubic meters, indicating a 20% capacity.

Particularly hard-hit are two reservoirs in the Thap Sakae district, with the Klong Cha Kra Reservoir at a critical 6% capacity and the Klong Chong Lom Reservoir at 12%.

In response to the crisis, district and local administrative organizations have begun distributing water to residents of Thap Sakae’s six sub-districts, who are facing significant water scarcity. The effort includes mobilizing clean water trucks to ensure the availability of water for consumption.

Thanawat Ruengdet, head of the Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, disclosed findings from a recent drought disaster survey indicating an expanded area at risk of drought. The survey identified high-risk areas across seven districts, encompassing 14 sub-districts and 52 villages. Moderate and watch areas extend over several more districts, highlighting the widespread nature of the crisis. Emergency relief zones now include five districts, specifically Pranburi, Thap Sakae, Bang Saphan, Mueang, and Hua Hin, as well as in 18 sub-districts, underlining the urgency of the situation.

Agricultural impacts are becoming increasingly evident, with significant areas expected to suffer damage. Sansanee Kaset Sinsombat, the Agricultural Officer of Prachuap Khiri Khan, highlighted that over 38 acres in the Nong Ta Taem and Khao Chao sub-districts are at risk, affecting crops such as mangoes and jackfruits predominantly. While coconut plantations in Thap Sakae have so far been spared the fate of dying trees, the drought has led to reduced yields and increased pest outbreaks.

However, certain areas in Hua Hin, such as Huai Sat Yai, known for durian cultivation, have not yet been affected thanks to effective water management practices by local farmers.

These efforts have ensured sufficient water for the durian trees, which are expected to bear fruit in May.

Governor Chanthamrik has issued directives to all related agencies to ramp up assistance to the public, focusing on the provision of drinking and household water.

The deployment of additional machinery, long-distance water pumps, and water trucks to affected areas is being expedited in a comprehensive effort to alleviate the impact of the drought.

comments