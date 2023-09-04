Prachuap Khiri Khan has a new official dish and you probably don’t know anything about it – until now

Prachuap Khiri Khan now has a new official dish, which even some locals are admitting they’ve never heard of.

Last week, the Department of Cultural Promotion announced a new promotional campaign that aimed to officially recognise one dish from each province in Thailand.

The “1 Province 1 Dish – Promoting Local Cuisine” campaign [Thai], spotlighting dishes across Thailand that resonate with local culture and history.

Under the banner Thailand Best Local Food – Taste… The Lost Taste, the campaign also aimed to highlight the history of Thai food and local regional cuisine while also emphasizing the importance of Thai herbs, their diverse properties, and the generational wisdom that accompanies them.

In addition, the initiative seeks to bolster cultural networks, promoting sustainable management of cultural works grounded in local heritage and insight.

However, the dish for Prachuap Khiri Khan caught many people by surprise, particularly from locals commenting on social media.

The name of the dish is Gaeng Kua Som Nor Tub Lue Si Gub Pla Chon Yang (แกงคั่วส้มหน่อธูปฤาษีกับปลาช่อนย่าง), which roughly translated to Thai is snakehead fish and cattail shoot curry – and it’s now the official dish of Prachuap Khiri Khan

While the announcement stirred intrigue and enthusiasm, many online commentators confessed unfamiliarity with the dish, with some saying they had never heard of it and had no idea where they could sample it.

Hua Hin Today’s investigation revealed that the origins of this lesser-known dish can be traced back to the Sam Roi Yot District.

Key ingredients in the curry include snakehead fish, shallots, dried chilies, shrimp paste, tamarind paste, sugar, and coconut milk. Described as spicy yet not overwhelmingly so, the dish perfectly captures the quintessence of Thai cuisine in that it is salty, sweet, spicy and sour.

Snakehead fish, recognized for its white, succulent flesh and culinary versatility, holds significant economic importance in Thailand. As for the cattail shoots (Typha angustifolia), they flourish in the freshwater lake of Sam Roi Yot, hinting at the dish’s regional authenticity.

Our team sampled this distinctive dish at the Lungcha Homestay in Sam Roi Yot.

Despite the initial confusion and intrigue, the curry’s rich flavors and regional roots maybe really do make it deserving of its newfound recognition, and will perhaps encourage food enthusiasts to delve deeper into the province’s culinary history.

