Prachuap Khiri Khan is no longer in drought crisis: Officials

Prachuap Khiri Khan has emerged from its drought crisis, with sufficient aid having been given to all the impacted areas, officials reported.

Mr. Decha Rueang-On, the Director of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DPMO) of Prachuap Khiri Khan, announced on August 10 that the province had activated a drought disaster response and solution center as early as January 25. This initiative coordinated various government agencies to closely monitor the situation, gauge its impact on residents, and formulate appropriate assistance and support measures.

From March to August 2023, Prachuap Khiri Khan grappled with severe drought conditions, affecting seven districts including Pranburi, Mueang, Thap Sakae, Bang Saphan, Bang Saphan Noi, Sam Roi Yot, and Hua Hin.

In total, the drought impacted 30 sub-districts and 211 villages, translating to 20,467 households, 55,622 individuals, and nearly 17,000 acres of agricultural land. The estimated economic toll of this drought was 2,665,740.76 Baht.

However, the drought situation has now ended.

Relief measures, put forward by the provincial governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan and the drought disaster response center, entailed the deployment of local administrative organizations (LAOs) to consistently deliver water and essential supplies via water trucks, and to enhance village water systems.

Other efforts led to the upgrade of nine water sources, distribution of over 21 million liters of water, and pumping of a staggering 1.18 billion liters of water.

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Disaster Response Command Center extended its gratitude to all those involved: “As we transition into the rainy season and things return to normalcy, we urge residents to prepare for the future by setting up household water storage facilities,” said a spokesperson.

They further emphasized the need for LAOs, government agencies, and related units to bolster water sources and optimize water management in anticipation of potential dry seasons ahead.

