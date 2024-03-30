Prachuap Khiri Khan launches community-driven drug prevention initiative

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province officially launched a village-based drug prevention and resolution initiative on March 29, 2024.

The event, held at 14:30 at the Sibet Hun village hall in Sam Roi Yot District, marked the commencement of a plan aimed at tackling the drug menace that has been affecting several communities across the province.

Governor Somkid Jantamrit presided over the ceremony, unveiling the province’s strategy for drug prevention and resolution.

During his address, Governor Jantamrit highlighted the critical situation of 129 target villages in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province that are yet to initiate drug problem resolution activities, supported by the Motherland Fund.

Efforts to educate and foster understanding among heads of provincial and district-level sections regarding drug problem resolution have been underway. The initiative aims to roll out a comprehensive agenda for drug prevention and resolution across all areas, with a focus on empowering villages to take charge of the fight against drugs in line with established guidelines.

The Provincial Community Development Office, in collaboration with network partners, has spearheaded this initiative, selecting the Sibet Hun area as a model for others to follow. The initiative is part of a broader policy declared by Governor Jantamrit, titled “Wage War on Drugs.”

This policy sets clear indicators for success, aiming at not only addressing the immediate drug-related challenges but also strengthening community resilience. By empowering communities to sustain themselves, the initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the country’s development across all dimensions in the future.

