Prachuap Khiri Khan launches pilot program to establish rabies-free zones in three districts

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has initiated a health and safety campaign, selecting three districts to pilot a program aimed at creating rabies-free areas.

The initiative, part of the broader ‘Disease-Free Animals, Safe Humans from Rabies’ project, is aligned with the royal initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

On November 30, 2023, a meeting was held at the Rak Hua Hin meeting room in the Hua Hin Hospital Service Support Building, chaired by Mr. Polkrit Puangwalaysin, the Hua Hin District Officer.

The session was attended by representatives from various governmental and health agencies, including the Disease Control Office 5 in Ratchaburi Province, the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Livestock Office, and the Provincial Public Health Office.

This meeting follows the 2/2023 Meeting of the Communicable Disease Committee of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province on November 1, 2023, where Hua Hin, Thap Sakae, and Bang Saphan were chosen as the target districts for the pilot program.

The program’s primary goals include a review of the current rabies situation in both animals and humans, understanding the exposure of people to animals infected with rabies, and developing plans for the application and certification of rabies-free areas at the district level.

This initiative aims to ensure sustainable, rabies-free areas in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province by 2024, leading to safe and sustainable tourist destinations with no human or animal fatalities due to rabies.

